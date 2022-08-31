59-year-old man fatally shot in chest in West Baltimore on Tuesday, police say

A 59-year-old man was fatally shot in the chest inside a residence in West Baltimore’s Parkview/Woodbrook neighborhood Tuesday night, Baltimore Police said.

Officers arrived around 10:40 p.m. to the 2300 block of Edgemont Avenue to investigate the sound of gunshots coming from inside a house, police said. They located the man, who suffered from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives ask anyone with information to call 410-396-2100 or make an anonymous tip at the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.