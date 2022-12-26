Man dies after shooting in Northwest Baltimore, police say

A 51-year-old man died Monday afternoon after police responded to a shooting in Northwest Baltimore, the Baltimore Police Department said.

Officers went to the 3800 block of West Belvedere Avenue at 12:42 p.m. for a reported shooting, according to a news release. Once on scene, police found a 51-year-old man who had been shot in the back. He was taken to a hospital and later died, the release says.

Police did not identify the man.

That nearby area is a mostly commercial strip of road in Park Heights that also has a large apartment complex at that address.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.