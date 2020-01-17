A 21-year-old man was fatally shot early Friday morning in Northeast Baltimore, police said.
Baltimore Police said they were called to the Belair-Edison neighborhood around 2 a.m. for a shooting. When officers arrived in the 3600 block of Kenyon Ave., police said they found Dominic Watson suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said Watson was transported to Johns Hopkins Hospital, where he later died.
Watson is the city’s 16 homicide victim this year.
Detectives are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.