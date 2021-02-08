One man killed, another injured in overnight shootings in Baltimore

One man is dead and another is injured after two shootings in the early hours of Monday morning in Baltimore City, police say.
Just after 4 a.m. on Monday, police responded to the 300 block of Lyndhurst Ave. in Southwest Baltimore’s Windsor Hills neighborhood for a reported shooting. There, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was transported to the hospital, where he died, according to a police news release.
Anyone with information about the killing is encouraged to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100, or leave an anonymous tip with Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
Just after 4:30 a.m. Monday, police responded to West 33rd Street and Remington Avenue, close to Wyman Park in Northwest Baltimore, for a reported shooting. They found a man suffering from “an apparent non-life threatening gunshot wound,” according to a police news release, and he was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call Northern District detectives at 410-396-2455, or leave an anonymous tip with Metro Crime Stoppers.