26-year-old man shot in Sandtown-Winchester area of West Baltimore; latest homicide victim names released

Police discovered a 26-year-old man was shot in West Baltimore Sunday after finding a trail of blood, the department said Monday morning.
Baltimore Police said officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 1700 block of West North Ave. at 11:04 p.m.
Authorities said when they arrived in West Baltimore’s Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood they found a blood trail but no victim. While investigating the scene, police were then notified of a walk-in shooting victim at an area hospital, police said. The 26-year-old man was suffering from several gunshot wounds to his back. Police did not specify the extent of the man’s injuries.
Sunday night’s shooting was the seventh of the weekend since Saturday night. Two of those shootings were fatal, bringing the homicide count this year to 240 — up 41 people from last year.
Police also released the names of three homicide victims from last week.
- Romar Burden, 26, was killed Sept. 5 in the 1300 block of Glenwood Ave.
- Kawontay Witherspoon, 19, was killed Sept. 6 in the 500 block of West Preston St.
- Antonio Whitfield, 39, was killed Sept. 7 in the 1000 block of North Gilmor St.