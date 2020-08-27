Overnight shootings in a span of three hours leave six injured, including a teenager, Baltimore police said

Six people, including a teenager, were shot and injured within a span of three hours overnight, according to Baltimore police.
The first shooting came around 9:50 p.m. Wednesday when officers were called to the unit block of Abington Ave. in the Carroll-South Hilton neighborhood. They found a 17-year-old teenage boy suffering from gunshot wounds, police said, along with a second male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
Southwest District Shooting detectives were called to the scene and are investigating.
Less than an hour later, at 10:37, Southern District officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Ramsey St. in the Carrollton Ridge Neighborhood to investigate another shooting. When officers arrived they found a 39-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the foot. The man was taken to the hospital, according to police.
Investigators learned that a “Shot Spotter” alert indicated gunfire in the 400 block of South Paulson St. in Carrollton Ridge, and found evidence of a shooting when they got there, according to police.
Less than 30 minutes later, another shooting had officers heading to the 4300 block of Seminole Ave. in the Hunting Ridge neighborhood. There they found a man had been shot in the buttocks, police said in a statement.
And early Thursday morning, officers found two men injured in a double shooting around 12:31 a.m. in the 1700 block of North Asquith St. in the Oliver neighborhood. The men, ages 50 and 35, were taken to area hospitals for treatment, according to police.