A 29-year-old man is in “critical condition” after a shooting in Southwest Baltimore Monday morning, police said.
Baltimore Police said they were called to the Morrell Park neighborhood just before 12:45 a.m. for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 29-year-old man in the 2300 block of Washington Blvd. who had been shot in the head. Police said the man was taken to an area hospital where he is in “critical condition.”
The man was shot just after a Baltimore Ceasefire 365 weekend ended. The anti-violence initiative urges “nobody kill anybody” and holds various events like prayer walks and mosaic workshops. A Ceasefire study found that there has been an average 52% reduction in shootings on Ceasefire weekends, which are held four times a year.
Over this Ceasefire weekend, five people were shot — one fatally.
Police also released the names of three recent homicide victims.
- Antonio Johnson, 34, was shot Oct. 28 in the 1400 block of North Milton Ave. Police said he died a day later at an area hospital.
- Brittian Matthews, 30, was killed Oct. 31 in the 1400 block of East Preston St.
- Daquan Chambers, 24, was killed Nov. 2 in the 1000 block of North Monroe St.