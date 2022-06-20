One dead, three injured in Sunday night shootings in Baltimore

One person is dead and three injured after suspected overnight shootings, police said Monday.

Baltimore police responded to a shooting investigation at the 2800 block of Kinsey Avenue in Shipley Hill at approximately 11:55 p.m. on Sunday.

Advertisement

A 50-year-old man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body and was later pronounced dead at a hospital. A second victim, 39 years old, was found in the 2800 block of West Baltimore Street suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the leg and a graze to the head. His injuries were non-life-threatening, police said.

[Baltimore homicides interactive link]

Advertisement

Earlier Sunday evening, city police also responded to a report of two men walking into a hospital with apparent gunshot wounds at approximately 10:59 p.m. on Sunday. Both victims, a 67-year-old man and a 28-year-old man, sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Baltimore Police have yet to release the identities in either shooting. Those with information are encouraged to call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.