Four shot in Baltimore overnight

Four people were shot in Baltimore overnight, police said.
A man and a woman were both injured in a double shooting at 10:38 p.m. in the 2700 block of Ashland Ave. in Madison- Eastend in East Baltimore, police said. The man was shot in the leg and the woman was shot in the torso, police said.
Both were taken to hospitals and listed in stable condition.
The other two shootings occurred within minutes of each other, about 2 a.m., police said.
In the first, a man was shot in the arm and grazed in the chest in the 1700 block of W. North Ave. about 1:55 a.m., police said.
A 25-year-old man arrived at a hospital about 2:07 a.m. after being shot in the buttocks in East Baltimore, but he refused to tell detectives where the shooting had occurred, police said.
Anyone with information in these shootings is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.