Seven men shot in Baltimore on Saturday, police say

Four men were shot in West Baltimore late Saturday night, police said, part of a violent start to the Labor Day weekend.
Police responded to the 900 block of North Monroe St. around 11:35 p.m. and found four men suffering from gunshot wounds — three were shot in the legs and one in the chest.
The men were taken to an area hospital by medics, and more information is not immediately available.
Earlier on Saturday, about half a mile away, police say a 46-year-old man shot in the back.
Western District officers responded to the 1300 block of Mosher St. around 2:45 p.m., and the man was also taken to a hospital for treatment.
Two men were also shot Saturday evening in East Baltimore.
Police responded to the 1800 block of East Lafayette Ave. and found a 28-year-old man shot in his calf, and a 37-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his ankle and knee. They were taken to an area hospital.
Police ask anyone with information is to contact Baltimore Police Department Southwest District Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2477. For anonymity, people can also use the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.You or submit a tip by texting 443-902-4824.