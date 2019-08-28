20-year-old killed, 3 others injured in Baltimore shootings, police say

A 20-year-old man was killed and three other people were injured in shootings in Baltimore overnight, police said.
The homicide victim, whose name has not been released, was found shot in the groin just after 10 p.m. in the 1200 block of North Potomac St. in East Baltimore, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
About an hour later, a 22-year-old woman was shot in the stomach and a 43-year-old man was shot in the left leg in a double shooting in the 4700 block of Alhambra Ave. in Richnor Springs, police said.
Just after midnight, a 26-year-old man arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound to the left thigh from a shooting at Belair Road and Brendan Avenue, police said.
All of the shootings are under investigation. Anyone with information for police is asked to call 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Police also identified three of the past week’s homicide victims.
Avery Rich, 20, was killed Saturday in the 500 block of Dolphin Street, police said. No phone number was listed for his address.
Terrance Whiters, 36, died Sunday after being shot Aug. 14 in the 800 block of East Chase Street, police said. A call to a number listed for his home was not returned.
Donald Jackson, 27, was killed Monday in the 2700 block of West Cold Spring Lane, police said. No phone number was listed for his address.