15-year-old Harford County boy identified as recent Baltimore homicide victim; two men fatally shot Tuesday

Two men died overnight Tuesday in separate North Baltimore shootings, police said Wednesday morning.
Around 9:30 p.m., Northeastern District officers were called for gunshots in the area of the 4900 block of Goodnow Road, police said.
When police arrived, they found Devon Chavis suffering from gunshot wounds to his stomach, police said. The 28-year-old Frankford resident was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital at Bayview Medical Center were he died nearly five hours later, police said.
Shortly after Chavis died, Northwestern district officers were called to the 2600 block of Gatehouse Drive for a shooting.
After arriving, police said they found a 29-year-old man who was shot in the head and torso. The man died at the scene.
Police also released the name of a boy killed in the city on Monday.
Carlos Liverpoole, 15, was shot and killed in the 1000 block of Ellicott Driveway at 8:15 a.m. Police said the Harford County boy died at the scene.