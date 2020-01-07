xml:space="preserve">

A woman died after suffering from massive trauma to the head in her home and a man was left in grave condition after being shot in the head in separate incidents across Baltimore Monday, police said.

Baltimore Police said officers were called to a North Baltimore neighborhood for an assault around 5 p.m. When police arrived they found a 30-year-old man being subdued by a neighbor. The 30-year-old then made comments that directed officers inside the home in the 800 block of Wilbert Ave.

When police went inside, officers said they found Candice Price-Barnes, 59, suffering from massive head trauma. Price-Barnes was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital where she later died.

The man was taken into custody and transported to an area hospital for a psychiatric evaluation. Police said a warrant has been issued for his arrest and will be served once he is released from the hospital.

Later Monday night, police responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the Millhill neighborhood of Southwest Baltimore. When officers arrived in the 300 block of S. Bentalou St. police said they found a 33-year-old man who had been shot in the head. The man was taken to an area hospital where he is in grave condition, police said.

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting due to the severity of the man’s injuries.

Police also released the names of two recent homicide victims Tuesday morning:

  • Marcus Allen, 26, of the 600 block of Archer St. was killed Jan. 2 in the 3400 block of Duvall Ave.
  • Dontae Patterson, 18, of the 3500 block of Cliftmont Ave. was killed Jan. 5 in the 1400 block of Mountmore Ct.
