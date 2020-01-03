Four fires broke out overnight Thursday in Southwest Baltimore, displacing at least one person and injuring one firefighter, according to The Baltimore City Fire Department.
The fires all occurred within a mile and a half of each other, bouncing from the Allendale, Edgewood and Rognel Heights neighborhoods. The fire department is investigating whether the fires were connected and what caused them, spokeswoman Blair Adams said.
The fires in the Southwest portion of the city follows a turbulent December where 17 fires broke out across the district, largely in the Carrollton Ridge neighborhood. Police and fire officials ruled five of them arson and arrested two men. Last summer in July, the Edmondson Village neighborhood also saw 11 fires.
Around 9:30 p.m. a fire started in the 400 block of Lyndhurst St., Adams said. It’s unclear if the home was vacant or occupied, she said.
About 30 minutes later, another fire started in the 3700 block of Edmondson Ave., in the Edgewood neighborhood, damaging several rowhomes. One person was inside and able to escape with only minor, non-life threatening injuries, Adams said. One firefighter sustained minor injuries while battling the two-alarm blaze that required treatment at an area hospital, she said.
Adams said the displaced person received temporary housing from the Baltimore Fire Departments Neighborhood Services.
Councilman Kristopher Burnett posted on Facebook about the fire and said his office and the neighborhood services staff will continue to communicate and provide resources to people impacted by the fire, as the resident will “likely need further housing assistance,” Burnett said.
Firefighters then responded to the Rognel Heights neighborhood just before 10:30 p.m. for a fire on the exterior of the house. Adams said the fire, in the 600 block of Wicklow Road, was extinguished within an hour. It’s unknown whether the home was vacant, Adams said.
An hour later firefighters responded to a “heavy fire” throughout multiple floors in a vacant home in the 600 block of Allendale St. The Edgewood neighborhood fire was also under control within an hour, Adams said.