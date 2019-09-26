One man killed, another injured overnight in separate Baltimore shootings

One man was killed and another injured overnight Wednesday in separate shootings across Baltimore, police said.
Baltimore Police said they were called to the 2200 block of Fleetwood Ave. for a shooting just before 11:30 p.m.
When Northeastern district officers arrived, police said they found man suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the scene, police said.
Shortly after the fatal shooting, police said Southern district officers were called to the 500 block of East Patapsco Ave. for a shooting.
Police said they found a 38-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to his arms, legs and back at 11:44 p.m. The man was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.
Homicide detectives are investigating the fatal shooting and ask anyone with information to call 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.