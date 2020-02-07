A Baltimore Police officer is being investigated for an incident involving middle school students Thursday during a program organized by the local Outward Bound, a non-profit educational organization.
Baltimore Chesapeake Bay Outward Bound School officials were notified by a school chaperone that an officer attending an interactive program with middle school students was making several students “feel uncomfortable,” Ben Worden, an Outward Bound spokesman said.
He said the students did not specify why they felt uncomfortable, but that officer agreed to leave the program immediately.
Police spokeswoman Lindsey Eldridge confirmed police were investigating the February 6 incident, but did not name the officer, provide the officer’s status, or any additional information about the nature of the allegations.
“Our Public Integrity Bureau investigators are currently working on this case. We cannot comment any further on this pending investigation,” she said.
According to the Baltimore Chesapeake Bay Outward Bound School website, the program hosts the Police Youth Challenge nearly every Thursday, where up to 60 youth participate in a series of challenges with officers.
“The mission of this program is to change perceptions and improve interactions between youth and police in our city,” the website said. “Our vision is to foster sustainable change that addresses the challenges our communities face while providing opportunities for youth and police to build positive relationships.”