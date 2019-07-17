Baltimore County physician’s assistant pleads guilty to opioid distribution conspiracy, admits sexual contact with clients

A Baltimore County physician’s assistant pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute several prescription drugs as he admitted he helped prescribe several opioids, including fentanyl, not for legitimate medical purposes and engaged in sexual contact with some of his female clients.
William Soyke, 66, of Hanover, Pa., pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and dispense oxycodone, fentanyl, methadone and alprazolam while he was a physician’s assistant at the Rosen-Hoffberg Rehabilitation and Pain Management clinic in Towson.
According to a plea agreement, Soyke overprescribed opioid painkillers to patients, “so that the practice could retain the customers and continue billing for their visits and prescriptions.”
In addition, Soyke admitted to engaging in sexual conduct with female customers against their will, the plea agreement reads, inappropriately touching them during tests.
“[Soyke] was aware that female customers did complain to [the clinic’s owners] Dr. [Norman] Rosen and Dr. [Howard] Hoffberg about [Soyke’s] behavior during visits; however, Dr. Rosen and Dr. Hoffberg did not fire him,” the plea agreement reads.
Rosen and Hoffberg have not been charged criminally in connection with the case against Soyke.
“The Defendant saw the largest number of customers at the practice and generated significant revenue for Rosen-Hoffberg,” the agreement reads. Soyke admitted to seeing 35 patients a day regularly.
An attorney for Soyke did not return calls for comment. Calls for comment from Hoffberg and Rosen were not returned.
According to the plea agreement, Soyke, “would pre-fill out the customers’ prescriptions based on what the customer received at the previous visit; (Soyke) would simply need to affix his signature or stamp to the prescription to activate it.”
This despite Soyke previously raising concerns about patients’ care to Hoffberg, the plea agreement reads, only for Hoffberg to overrule him if Soyke tried to lower a patient’s dosage.
Soyke said that “if a provider declined to treat the customer because of aberrant behavior, Dr. Hoffberg would take over that customer’s care.”
The Rosen-Hoffberg clinic has been the target of state and federal investigators, as Baltimore City officials claim the center ran a “pill mill" that saw significant monetary kickbacks from opioid companies.
In a civil lawsuit filed against opioid manufacturers, distributors and prescribers, Baltimore City officials claim that Hoffberg received more than $175,000 in payments from pharmaceutical companies from 2013 to 2016 while he and Rosen prescribed opioids to roughly 90% of their patients.
According to Soyke’s plea agreement, another of the clinic’s medical directors, Dr. Roger Theodore, was also in a romantic relationship with a sales representative with Insys, which makes a fentanyl spray called Subsys.
Theodore did not return calls seeking comment. He, too, has not been charged criminally in connection with this case.
“In return, (Soyke) was aware that some of Hoffberg’s and Theodore’s customers were prescribed Subsys off-label, meaning they were prescribed to customers who did not have the conditions for which the drug was approved by the FDA,” the agreement reads.
Federal agents raided the Towson clinic in February 2018, wheeling out file boxes on carts.
Members of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Inspector General, which is tasked with fighting waste, fraud and abuse in Medicare, Medicaid and other federal programs, were a part of the raid.
According to statistics compiled by ProPublica, in 2016, Soyke made the third-most claims for Medicare coverage out of all prescribers of oxycodone, a popular opioid painkiller, in the entire state.
Maryland’s top three prescribers of oxycodone worked at the clinic in 2016, according to the ProPublica Medicare data. Only Soyke is facing criminal charges.
According to the plea agreement, Rosen-Hoffberg did not discharge patients who had previously overdosed, were accused of selling pills or had tested positive for illicit drugs.
In addition, Soyke admitted that “some of these customers overdosed and died after Dr. Rosen assumed their care after another provider declined to continue to treat them.”
Soyke’s plea represents a shift in how officials view the country’s ongoing opioid crisis, as federal and state prosecutors have increasingly pointed toward the prescription opioid industry as one of the main causes of the country’s addiction issue.
Last month, Oklahoma’s attorney general reached an $85 settlement with Teva Pharmaceuticals, one of the world’s largest generic drug manufacturers, after it was one of several companies sued for its alleged role in leading the state’s opioid addiction problem.
That followed a $270 million settlement in March with Purdue Pharma, the maker of OxyContin.
Both companies admitted no wrongdoing as parts of their settlements. Both are being sued by Baltimore City as part of its civil lawsuit.