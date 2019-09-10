Four men shot, one fatally overnight in Baltimore; two homicide victim names released

Four men were shot, one fatally, in separate shootings across Baltimore overnight Monday, police said.
Officers were called to the 1200 block of East Lafayette Ave. for a shooting Monday just before 11:30 p.m. After arriving in East Baltimore’s Oliver neighborhood, police said they found a 44-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head.
Police said the man died at the scene.
Earlier Monday night, officers were called to the 5800 block of Chinquapin Parkway for a shooting. When they arrived in the Glen Oaks neighborhood of North Baltimore, police said they found a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his back and lower body.
The man was transported to an area hospital in stable condition, police said.
A short time later, police were called to the Coppin Heights neighborhood in Southwest Baltimore for a shooting.
When officers arrived, police said they found a 32-year-old man who had been shot in the knee. Police said the man was transported to an area hospital.
Just after midnight, Eastern district officers were called to the Elwood Park neighborhood for a shooting. When they arrived in the 3000 block of East Monument St. police said they found a 21-year-old man shot in the face, hand and leg.
The man was transported to an area hospital and police said his condition is unknown.
The names of two homicide victims from last week were also released by police Tuesday morning.
- Julie Pacheco, 51, was killed Sept. 4 in the 1900 block of Saint Paul St.
- Jawaun Palmer, 24, was killed Sept. 4 in the 200 block of Douglas Ct.