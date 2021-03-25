One man killed, another injured in overnight South Baltimore shooting, police say

Baltimore police are investigating after one man was killed and another man was injured in an overnight shooting in South Baltimore, police said on Thursday.
Around 1:30 a.m., Southern District officers were called to South Carey Street to investigate reports of a firearm being discharged. When officers arrived they found a 30-year-old man suffering from several gunshot wounds to his body, police said.
Medics took the man to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later, according to police.
Sometime later, a 32-year-old man walked into an area hospital with a single gunshot wound to his leg. The man told police he was in the same location of where the other victim had been shot, police said.
Anyone with information is urged to contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.
Homicides in Baltimore have totaled 66 this year, which is three more than there were at this same time last year, according to Baltimore police data.