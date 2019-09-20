One man dies overnight in Southwest Baltimore shooting

One man died overnight after being shot in Southwest Baltimore, police said.
Baltimore Police said the man was shot in the 1100 block of Washington Blvd. just before 10 p.m. Thursday. The man then went to an area hospital with several gunshot wounds to his chest, police said, and died shortly after arrival.
Police said homicide detectives took over the investigation and found a crime scene in Pigtown.
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.