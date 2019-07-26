Man fatally shot in West Baltimore overnight

One man died overnight in a shooting in West Baltimore, police said Friday morning.
Police were called to the 1700 block of N. Carey St. just after 1:30 a.m. for a ShotSpotter alert.
When officers arrived in the Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood, police said they found a man with a gunshot wound to his head. The man died at the scene, police said.
Detectives said they have not found any witnesses. They also don’t know a motive for the shooting, police said.
Police also released the names of two recent victims:
Anton Eastman, 29, was shot and killed outside his home in the 2600 block of Gatehouse Drive on Wednesday.
Scott Franklin, 32, from Phoenix, Md., was shot and killed in the 2200 block of Christian St., also on Wednesday.
Detectives are asking anyone with information about the fatal shooting to call 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.