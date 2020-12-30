Baltimore police: 1 killed, 2 others injured in separate overnight shootings

Three men were shot, one fatally, in separate overnight shootings, Baltimore police said Wednesday morning.
In the most recent incident, Southern District patrol officers responded to the 1500 block of Cypress St. in the Curtis Bay neighborhood in South Baltimore around 2:30 a.m. for multiple 911 calls about gunshots.
Responding officers found an unidentified man suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper body. The man died after he was taken to an area hospital, police said.
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100.
South Baltimore saw another shooting Wednesday in the 3800 block of 8th St. around 1:12 a.m.
Police found a 30-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg, police said.
The man was taken to a hospital where he was listed in stable condition. A preliminary investigation revealed that the man was walking in the 3800 block of Saint Victor St. when he was shot, police said.
Southern District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2499.
Around 2 a.m., Eastern District patrol officers responded to the 300 block of East 22nd St., in the Barclay neighborhood where they found a 40-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to his arms and legs, police said.
The man was taken to a hospital where he was listed in stable condition.
Eastern District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2433.