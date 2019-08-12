One man dead, three others shot overnight in Baltimore

One man died and three others were injured overnight in various shootings across Baltimore, police said Monday morning.
The latest shootings follow a violent Sunday that left two people dead — including a 17-year-old — and three others injured.
Just past midnight Monday, Western district officers were called to the 1500 block of Traction St. for a shooting.
When police arrived in the Penn North neighborhood they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said the man was taken to Shock Trauma where he died shortly after arrival.
About 50 minutes later, police were then called to the 900 block of East 41st St. for a shooting.
When police arrived in the Pen Lucy neighborhood they found a 36-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.
Police said the man was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
At 1:37 a.m., Eastern district officers were called to the 700 block of North Rose St. for a shooting.
When officers arrived, police said they found a 28-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds. The woman was transported from the Milton-Montford neighborhood to an area hospital for treatment, police said.
A 23-year-old man checked into an area hospital with gunshot injuries that officials believe were also connected to the Milton-Montford shooting.
Detectives are asking anyone with information about the fatal shootings to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. People can also call shooting detectives at 410-396-2433 or those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit a tip by texting 443-902-4824.