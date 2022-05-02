One of three Baltimore teens charged with fatal shooting of Israeli man pleads guilty

One of three teens charged in the fatal shooting of Efraim Gordon, an Israeli man who was killed while visiting Baltimore for his cousin’s wedding last May, pleaded guilty to murder Monday.

Omarion Anderson, 18, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder Monday and is slated to be sentenced Dec. 13, said Zy Richardson, spokeswoman for the Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office.

Anderson’s attorney, Natalie Finegar, declined to comment.

William Clinton III, 19, and Rasheed Morris, 17, also face murder, armed robbery and attempted carjacking charges. They are due to appear in court in November and June, respectively.

Gordon, 31, was shot shortly after midnight May 3, 2021, in the 3700 block of Fords Lane. Officials decried his killing and offered a $30,000 reward for tips that led to the arrest in the deadly robbery. Gordon’s family raised double that to support the reward money and to return his body to Israel.

Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby issued a statement Monday denouncing the violence that claimed Gordon’s life and offering condolences to his family.

“The fact that Mr. Gordon traveled in town from Israel for a joyous family wedding only to have his life violently cut short is soul-crushing and intolerable,” Mosby said. “What should have been a celebratory milestone left his family reeling in unspeakable grief.”

Detectives found surveillance footage that showed a Lexus SUV following Gordon’s vehicle before pulling into the block where he was killed, according to charging documents. Police wrote that three people confronted Gordon, with one pointing a handgun at him.

The armed assailant walked out of the camera’s view before the group involved in the confrontation ran towards the Lexus, which was reported stolen from a burglary in North Baltimore five days earlier, court papers show.

Gordon was shot in the chest while walking back to his aunt and uncle’s house. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

A Maryland Transportation Authority police officer pulled over the Burgundy Lexus and arrested Clinton, who was allegedly driving the SUV, about 18 hours after the fatal shooting, according to charging documents.

Police wrote that they identified Anderson after interviewing multiple witnesses and pouring over camera footage.

Mosby commended Assistant State’s Attorney Jeffrey Maylor for securing the plea and Baltimore homicide detectives for diligent investigative work.