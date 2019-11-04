Baltimore Police on Monday identified two officers who fatally shot a man last week during what Commissioner Michael Harrison said was struggle over a gun.
Police said Officer Ryan Glass, who joined the department in 2005, and Officer Joel Hawk, who joined in 1999, shot John Feggins, 24, after attempting to question him about an armed robbery three weeks earlier at the Horseshoe Casino Baltimore. Harrison said Feggins lunged at officers with a gun, causing them to fall to the ground and wrestle over the weapon. The officers then shot Feggins, Harrison said.
Both officers are assigned to the Northern District.
Glass was the first officer to arrive outside a Rite Aid pharmacy at York Road and Gittings Avenue and ordered Feggins out of a vehicle, police spokesman Det. Jeremy Silbert said. Hawk arrived as the two men wrestled over the gun, Harrison said previously.
The commissioner said he watched videos of the encounter.
“You see them on the ground, struggling, and the officers are attempting to disarm them,” Harrison said. “Both of our officers discharged their weapons.”
The department has not released any body camera footage from the incident.
Police spokesman Matt Jablow said Monday the department could release footage this week, although no date has been set. He said the department is following its policy of withholding footage until it has consulted local and federal prosecutors and the the Baltimore City Office of Civil Rights. The policy says Harrison has up to seven days after an incident to decide to whether to release footage to the public.
Harrison said neither officer was shot, but that one officer had a tooth knocked out during the scuffle and another suffered scrapes and bruises.
“The officers were very professional, very poised," Harrison said. “The officers were doing their job: They were engaged, following up on a lead.”
The Regional Auto Theft Task Force had been searching for Feggins in connection with a robbery Oct. 9 in the parking garage at the Horseshoe Casino. Police called him a “person of interest.”
According to a police report, the victim told officers he was sitting in a U-Haul on the fourth floor when a man opened the door, pointed a gun at his chest, told him him out of the truck. He then said “give me all your money.” The suspect took $60 from the victim’s pockets and his cell phone. The suspect then got into a Chevrolet Impala with three others inside, the victim told police.
The incident, including the Impala, were seen on the casino’s surveillance cameras, the report said.
Police redacted the victim’s name in the robbery report. A man who answered at a phone number listed for the victim declined to comment Monday.