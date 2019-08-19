‘Ready to throw officers under the bus’: Baltimore police feel angst over leadership, consent decree

In 2016, a U.S. Justice Department report found city officers regularly violated residents’ constitutional rights, especially in predominantly African-American neighborhoods. The investigation ultimately resulted in the city and the Justice Department reaching the consent decree in April 2017. The consent decree requires the department to overhaul policies and training, and ultimately reform the department’s practices — though it is expected to take years to fully implement. Over the past two years, the department has been working to reform policies, polices, such as use of force, how officers interact with youth, and how officers conduct stops, searches and arrests.