Police sergeant shot in Baltimore for second time in month

A police sergeant was shot in Northeast Baltimore on Thursday, police said.
The shooting happened in the 5500 block of Summerfield Ave. in Frankford on Thursday afternoon, and the sergeant was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center.
A police spokeswoman declined to immediately provide further details.
The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 3, the union that represents rank-and-file city police officers, said First Vice President Ken Butler and Sgt. William MacDonald were heading to Shock Trauma to offer support to the injured sergeant.
This is the second shooting of a police officer in Baltimore in the past month, after Sgt. Bill Shiflett was injured by a gunman who also killed David Caldwell, 52, an employee at a methadone clinic on Maryland Avenue on July 15.
