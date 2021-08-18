xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Baltimore police identify officer and the man he shot during disturbance on The Block last week

By
Baltimore Sun
Aug 18, 2021 1:11 PM
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, second from left, and Police Commissioner Michael Harrison, right, walk to address the media following a police shooting that took place sometime after 1:30 a.m. on Baltimore Street on August 12. Police on Wednesday released the names of the officer involved and the suspect he shot. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Baltimore Police have released the names of an officer andthe person he shot last week during a disturbance on The Block.

Police said Officer Alexandros Haziminas, who has been on the force since 2014, was working the city’s red light district at about 1:45 a.m. on Aug 12 when a fight broke out at the intersection of Baltimore and Holliday streets.

Officers said they heard what they believed to be gunfire and witnessed a man pointing a handgun at the group. The man fled westbound into the 300 block of W. Baltimore St., where he allegedly turned and pointed his gun at Haziminas, who shot him three times.

Police identified the suspect as 31-year-old Terrance Tyrone Hillman, and said he was treated and released from a hospital and taken to Central Booking.

He is being held without bail on gun charges, as well as a second-degree assault case from earlier this year.

Police did not release body worn camera footage of the incident, saying they have activated their policy that gives Police Commissioner Michael Harrison discretion on the release.

