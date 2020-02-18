Officer First Class Swinney - Baltimore County does not release the full names of its officers - is in “great spirits,” his doctor said. Swinney and Baltimore City officer Robert Adams were assigned to a federal task force when they encountered Michael Marullo, 33, at the 5900 block of Radecke Avenue in Northeast Baltimore on Feb. 12. Marullo was killed after pointing a loaded weapon at the officers, though he did not fire any rounds, police said.