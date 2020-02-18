A Baltimore County police officer shot last week while trying to arrest a fugitive charged with attempted murder in Pennsylvania has been released from Maryland Shock Trauma.
Officer First Class Swinney - Baltimore County does not release the full names of its officers - is in “great spirits,” his doctor said. Swinney and Baltimore City officer Robert Adams were assigned to a federal task force when they encountered Michael Marullo, 33, at the 5900 block of Radecke Avenue in Northeast Baltimore on Feb. 12. Marullo was killed after pointing a loaded weapon at the officers, though he did not fire any rounds, police said.
Dr. Thomas Scalea said Tuesday that Swinney will “certainly have a fair bit of rehab in front of him” as he works toward a full recovery. Scalea says Swinney lost a “large amount of blood," while adding that if a tourniquet had not been applied the officer may not have survived.
Adams was treated at Shock Trauma and released the same day.
The response and treatment of the officers "reminds me of who it is we are and what it is we do,” Scalea said in a press conference outside the hospital.
A day before the incident Marullo had been accused in Pennsylvania of firing shots at the grandfather of his children in a dispute over how he disciplined them, according to Pennsylvania court documents.
He fled to his home in Baltimore. Marullo raced toward officers with a loaded .357 magnum but did not fire any shots, police said. He was killed during the confrontation, and Adams and Swinney were both shot, apparently accidentally by other officers.
Baltimore City, County and federal law enforcement have not provided much detail on the incident, and haven’t even confirmed who shot the officers or how extensive the injuries were.
That has Marullo’s family demanding answer about what led officers to open fire, an attorney said.
“There’s a lot of details that aren’t out. It’s very important that the full story come out," said Thomas Maronick, who represented Marullo in an unrelated case. He said Tuesday he is being retained by Marullo’s mother.