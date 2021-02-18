A Baltimore police officer exchanged gunfire with a suspect Wednesday night, police said

A Baltimore police officer exchanged gun shots with an unidentified man who opened fire on them Wednesday night in the 400 block of Gilmore Street, police officials said Thursday.
At approximately 7:35 p.m., officers working in the 400 block of Gilmore St. saw an individual who they believed was carrying a gun, police said.
As one of the officers approached him, the man turned around and opened fire, missing the officer but striking a police vehicle with a bullet, according to police.
One officer returned fire and the suspect fled down an alley, eluding police. Officers canvassed the area and local hospitals but did not locate him, police said.
The Special Investigation Response Team is investigating the incident.