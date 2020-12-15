Police fire shots at suspect accused of ramming a stolen vehicle into a cop car, Baltimore police say

Baltimore police said an officer fired his weapon Tuesday morning in West Baltimore at a man accused of ramming a stolen vehicle into a police are.
Officers spotted a stolen vehicle shortly before noon and attempted to stop it along Pennsylvania Ave. and West North Ave., near the Penn North neighborhood, police said. The suspect, driving a black Toyota Camry, refused to stop and rammed the passenger side of a marked police patrol car, police said.
Police did not name the officer, say how many shots were fired or whether the suspect was hit. The suspect got away and fled in the in the westbound direction of West North Avenue, a police spokeswoman said in a statement.
No injuries were reported.
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison were at an event not far away and arrived on the scene of the incident. The incident is currently being investigated by the department’s Public Integrity Unit, which will review camera footage related to the incident, police said.