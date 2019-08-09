Baltimore police officer convicted of assault in road rage incident, state’s attorney’s office says

A Baltimore police officer has been convicted by a judge this week of criminal charges from a road rage incident in January, a spokeswoman for the state’s attorney’s office said Friday.
Michael Gentil was convicted of first-degree assault and the use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence, said Nicole Harris-Crest, a spokeswoman for the state’s attorney’s office.
Harris-Crest said Gentil pulled a gun on a pedestrian in a road rage incident on Jan. 22. She said the pedestrian was crossing Edison Highway when he was almost struck by the driver, who was later identified as Gentil. Gentil then got out of his vehicle, pulled out his gun, and held at the pedestrian, she said.
Gentil, who was off duty at the time, then ordered the man to get on the ground and apologize, she said. The incident was captured on CitiWatch cameras, and another driver in the area saw the incident and called 911, she said.
City salary records said Gentil was hired by the department in 1994, and made a salary of $87,000 the last fiscal year — $136,000 with overtime.
Harris-Crest said Gentil’s sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 16.
Online court records show Gentil has not been listed as an arresting officer since 2018. A Baltimore police spokesman and Gentil’s attorney, Chaz Ball, did not respond for requests for comment Friday.