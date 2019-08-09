Two people in custody in relation to shooting of Baltimore police officer, police say

A large number of officers responded to the Lansdowne area Friday in relation to the shooting of a Baltimore police officer, a police spokesman said.
Police continued to investigate the shooting of off-duty Sgt. Isaac Carrington in Northeast Baltimore on Thursday.
On Friday morning, an officer on patrol saw a vehicle that looked similar to the description of the vehicle allegedly driven by the suspect in the shooting, police spokesman Det. Jeremy Silbert said. The vehicle did not pull over, but two people were later taken into custody, Silbert said.
“At this time we are not able to confirm this is the vehicle involved in the shooting,” Silbert said.
Police were searching in a wooded area in the 2700 block of Park Ave.
Carrington was going into another surgery Friday morning, said city police spokesman Detective Donny Moses. He did not immediately have additional information about the officer’s condition.
Commissioner Michael Harrison said Thursday night that Carrington was standing outside his home in the 5600 block of Summerfield Ave. and speaking with a neighbor when a car pulled onto the street and at least one masked male pulled out a gun and attempted to rob them.
The neighbor threw what he had to the ground and took off running, while Carrington began running in the opposite direction, Harrison said. The gunman followed Carrington and shot him multiple times, the commissioner said.
City police officers were outside Carrington’s home Thursday morning.
This story will be updated.