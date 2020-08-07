Baltimore police officer charged with misconduct for protecting former partner from charges

A Baltimore Police officer has been criminally charged with misleading an assistant state’s attorney to prevent an ex-police officer - his former partner - from being prosecuted.
Det. Sherrod Biggers, 34, was charged Tuesday with one count of misconduct in office. Police said that in 2019, Biggers’ former partner had been charged with a crime, and Biggers falsely told a prosecutor that he wanted to use the former partner as an informant and needed him to have a clean record.
The charges come two years after Biggers was publicly accused of tipping off a member of the Gun Trace Task Force to the federal investigation that led to multiple charges and convictions of Baltimore police officers. Cooperating defendant Momodu Gondo testified at the federal racketeering trial that he had been informed that he was under federal investigation by Biggers.
The accusation was not explored further at the trial; Biggers was never charged with a crime. He made dozens of arrests in the ensuing months, but has been suspended since then, according to Lindsey Eldridge, the department’s chief spokeswoman.
Biggers could not be reached for comment and did not have a lawyer listed in court records.
The criminal charges Biggers now faces were brought by the Maryland State’s Attorney’s Association, which takes cases involving a conflict with the city state’s attorney’s office.
Charging documents say that Biggers’ former partner, Vaughn Diggs, who left the police force in 2014, was facing charges. Biggers is accused of telling a prosecutor that he planned to use Diggs as a confidential informant in a drug case, and needed his record to be clean.
As a result of Biggers’ actions, prosecutors say, Diggs’ case was dropped. It does not appear in online court . Diggs could not be reached for comment.
Police said that because Biggers is charged with a misdemeanor, under state law he is suspended with pay and assigned to administrative duties.