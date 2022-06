A Baltimore Police officer was struck by car Tuesday evening in Northwest Baltimore, department spokesperson Lindsey Eldridge said.

The officer was hit about 8 p.m. in the 5200 block of Park Heights Avenue in the Pimlico Good Neighbors community and taken to Shock Trauma with unknown injuries, she said.

From Baltimore Police spokeswoman Lindsey Eldridge: At approximately 8 p.m., on June 28, 2022, an officer was struck by a vehicle in the 5200 block of Park Heights Avenue. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

It’s unclear whether it was a hit-and-run situation or whether the officer is male or female, she said.

