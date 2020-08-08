Man shot in Northwest Baltimore Friday night

A 34-year-old man was shot in Northwest Baltimore Friday evening, police said, and was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Police said an officer walking a foot patrol in the 5100 block of Park Heights Ave. was approached around 6:50 p.m. by a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The man said he was shot in the 4900 block of Edgewood St., which is about a mile and a half to the south.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Northwest District detectives, at 410-396-2466. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.