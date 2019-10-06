Baltimore police say a man is in serious condition after he was shot in the torso while in Northwest Baltimore Sunday afternoon.
The department wrote on Facebook that officers were called to the intersection of Park Heights Avenue and Belvedere Avenue at 1:59 p.m. for a report of a shooting.
Upon arriving, the officers found a man suffering from a bullet wound to the “upper torso,” police wrote. Police have not identified the victim.
He was taken to the hospital where he is currently in serious condition.
Anyone with information as to the shooting is asked to call 410-396-2466 or leave tips anonymously at 1-866-7Lockup.