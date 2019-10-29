A 19-year-old man died and three other people were injured in a shooting early Tuesday morning in the Howard Park neighborhood in Northwest Baltimore, according to Baltimore Police.
Northwest District patrol officers responded to an apartment in the 4700 block of Liberty Heights Ave. at 1:06 a.m. and found four people suffering from gunshot wounds, the department wrote on Facebook.
All four victims were transported to an area hospital. One of the victims, the 19-year-old, was pronounced dead at 1:45 a.m., police said.
At the time of the post, 3:09 a.m., there was no information on the remaining victims.
The shooting came less than six hours after a quintuple shooting in Northwest Baltimore in which two people died.
Homicide detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2100.
Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the Metro Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-866-7lockup.