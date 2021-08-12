xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Man dies after being shot in Northwest Baltimore Thursday morning, police say

Phil Davis
By
Baltimore Sun
Aug 12, 2021 1:26 PM

Police say a 43-year-old man died after he was shot in Northwest Baltimore Thursday morning.

The department said in a news release that officers were called to the 2400 block of Liberty Heights Ave. in the Liberty Heights neighborhood around 10:10 a.m. for a report of a shooting and found a man who’d been shot multiple times.

Advertisement

The unidentified man was taken to Shock Trauma where he died in surgery, police said.

Detectives are investigating the man’s death as a homicide and police said officers have yet to identify a suspect or motive in the fatal shooting.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or leave tips anonymously at 1-866-756-2587.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Crime

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement