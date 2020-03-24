Police: 17-year-old fatally shot in Northwest Baltimore

Baltimore police say a 17-year-old was fatally shot in the Dolfield neighborhood of Northwest Baltimore Monday afternoon.
The department identified the victim as Ricky King III.
At around 5 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3900 block of Ridgewood Ave., police wrote.
Upon arriving, officers found Ricky suffering from one or more gunshot wounds, police said. He was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead from his injuries.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 410-396-2100 or leave tips anonymously at 1-866-7Lockup.