Baltimore Police say a 26-year-old man was fatally shot in the city’s Hanlon-Longwood neighborhood in Northwest Baltimore late Thursday afternoon.
In a news release, the department wrote that officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3400 Duvall Ave. at 5:56 p.m.
Upon arriving, they found a man who’d been shot multiple times while inside his vehicle.
Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene, police wrote. The department has identified neither the victim nor a suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or leave tips anonymously at 1-866-7Lockup.
Less than two hours later, police found two men shot in the city’s Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood.
The department wrote that officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1500 block of N. Mount St. for a shooting at 7:40 p.m.
Upon arriving, officers found a 44-year-old man and a 48-year-old man who’d been shot, but were not suffering from life-threatening injuries.
The two were taken to the hospital to be treated. Police have not identified a suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2477 or leave tips anonymously at 1-866-7Lockup.