Police: 30+ vehicles broken into in Northwest Baltimore

Baltimore police say more than 30 vehicles were broken into in northwest Baltimore between Saturday and Sunday and are currently looking for suspects.
Police spokesman detective Donny Moses wrote in an email that 14 vehicles were broken into while they were parked in the 3700 and 3800 blocks of Parkview Ave. in the Grove Park neighborhood of northwest Baltimore Saturday. Moses said the windows were shattered and the vehicles had been ransacked.
In addition, Moses wrote that 17 vehicles parked in the 5200 and 5300 blocks of Peerless Ave. were also burglarized in a similar manner.
The block is a short distance away from Parkview Avenue in the same Grove Park neighborhood.
Two vehicles on Rogers Avenue, a short distance from both roads, also suffered similar damage, Moses wrote.
Police asking anyone with information about or video footage of any suspects to come forward.