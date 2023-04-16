Double shooting leaves 31-year-old man dead near North Harford Road in Baltimore

A 31-year-old man died and a 30-year-old woman was also hit in a shooting Sunday morning, Baltimore Police said.

The shooting occurred in the area of North Harford Road, according to police, who found the man in the rear of the 2900 block of Chesley Avenue.

Advertisement

Police originally said the victims had what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, with the man suffering from gunshot wounds in the leg and arm. Police said he was taken to the Johns Hopkins Hospital at Bayview, where he was pronounced dead. The condition of the woman is not known, according to police.

[ Baltimore homicides interactive link ]

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or leave an anonymous tip at 1-866-7LOCKUP.