Man dead in Northeast Baltimore shooting Tuesday afternoon; two other men shot at night

Baltimore police say a man died after he was found shot in the Hamilton Hills neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.
The department wrote on Facebook that officers were called to the 2400 block of Bridgehampton Drive in Northeast Baltimore for a report of a shooting at 12:58 p.m.
Upon arriving, officers found a 20-year-old man who been shot multiple times, the department wrote.
The man was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries, police wrote.
Police have not identified the victim nor named a suspect in his death.
Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or leave tips anonymously at 1-866-7Lockup or via text message to 443-902-4824.
The shooting was one of three that were reported to have happened in northern Baltimore, with two happening less than an hour apart.
At 8:02 p.m., officers from the Northern District were called to the 800 block of Cator Avenue in the Pen Lucy neighborhood for a report of a shooting.
Officers found a man who had been shot and he was taken to the hospital to be treated.
Anyone with information as to this incident is asked to call 410-396-2455 or leave tips anonymously.
Less than an hour later at 8:49 p.m., officers from the Northwest District were dispatched to the 4600 block of Pimlico Road in Central Park Heights for a report of a shooting.
Officers found a 17-year-old man who had been shot, police wrote. He was taken to a hospital to be treated.
According to the department, witnesses said the 17-year-old was in an argument with two men on a dirt bike when one of the men shot him.
Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2466 or leave tips anonymously.