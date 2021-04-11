22-year-old man fatally shot in Northeast Baltimore on Sunday, police say

Police say a man was fatally shot in Northeast Baltimore on Sunday afternoon.
The Baltimore Police Department wrote in a news release that officers were called to the 4800 block of Bayonne Ave. in the city’s Cedmont neighborhood at 3:21 p.m. for a report of a shooting.
Upon arriving, police wrote that officers found a 22-year-old man who had been shot in the head and the chest. Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.
Police have not identified the man or a suspect in the shooting.
Over the past seven days, 12 people have been fatally shot and an additional 15 have been injured in a violent week that has Baltimore now outpacing last year’s homicide rate.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 410-396-2100 or leave tips anonymously at 1-866-756-2587.