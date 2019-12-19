A man died after he was shot in the Mt. Pleasant Park neighborhood of Northeast Baltimore early Wednesday night.
Baltimore police wrote in a news release that officers responded to the area of the 2300 block of East Northern Parkway at 6:02 p.m. for a report of a shooting.
Upon arriving, they found an adult male who’d been shot multiple times in the chest, the department wrote.
He was taken to the hospital where he later died. Police have not identified the shooter or the victim.
Anyone with information as to the shooting is asked to call 410-396-2100 or leave tips anonymously at 1-866-7Lockup.