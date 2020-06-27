Man injured in shooting in Mid-Govans in North Baltimore, police say

Baltimore Police are investigating a shooting in North Baltimore that occurred early Saturday afternoon.
Police officers responded to the 5400 block of Ready Ave. for report of a shooting about 5:23 p.m., police said. The officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to the leg and torso.
The victim told detectives he was in the rear of the location when someone shot him, police said. The victim did not know the shooter.
The police said the victim was transported to an area hospital, where he is being treated. The department’s Northern District shooting detectives are investigating the incident.
Police, meanwhile, are also investing a shooting that left a 27-year-old man injured in his left shoulder just before 1:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of S. Hanover St. Three other people were shot hours earlier on Friday afternoon as well.
Anyone with information on the latest shooting is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2455 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.