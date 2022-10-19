Two men shot, one fatally, in separate Baltimore violence on Wednesday morning

A man was killed and a 19-year-old was injured in two separate shootings Wednesday morning, Baltimore Police said.

Officers arrived around 11:40 a.m. at the 5200 block of Cuthbert Avenue in Northwest Baltimore’s Arlington neighborhood. They found a man who was unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His age and identity were not released.

Advertisement

A 19-year-old man visited a hospital with gunshot wounds about 20 minutes before the fatal shooting. Police said the man was shot in North Baltimore’s Hampden neighborhood in the 1400 block of Dellwood Avenue. His condition is not immediately known.

[ Baltimore homicides interactive link ]

Homicide detectives ask anyone with information about the fatal shooting to contact them at 410-396-2100. Northern District detectives ask anyone with information about the Hampden shooting to contact them at 410-396-2455 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.