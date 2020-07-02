Man suspected of New Jersey murder is arrested in Baltimore on Tuesday

A 27-year-old man suspected of committing a murder in Salem, New Jersey, was arrested Tuesday in Baltimore.
Baltimore Police said in a news release Wednesday night that their warrant task force arrested David Mills, 27, in the 2900 block of Westwood Ave. in the Northwest Community Action neighborhood without incident. The Salem, New Jersey, man was transported to Central Booking where he will stay until he is extradited.
Detectives also arrested two other New Jersey men that were traveling with Mills who had loaded semiautomatic handguns. The 25-year-olds are charged with handgun violations and being held at Central Booking without bail.
Police did not name the two men or provide any detail about how they found Mills.