Man suspected of New Jersey murder is arrested in Baltimore on Tuesday

McKenna Oxenden
By
Baltimore Sun
Jul 01, 2020 9:55 PM
Baltimore Police said David Mills, 27, was arrested Tuesday in the 2900 block of Westwood Ave. in the Northwest Community Action neighborhood without incident. Police said Mills is wanted for a New Jersey murder. Photo via Baltimore Police
A 27-year-old man suspected of committing a murder in Salem, New Jersey, was arrested Tuesday in Baltimore.

Baltimore Police said in a news release Wednesday night that their warrant task force arrested David Mills, 27, in the 2900 block of Westwood Ave. in the Northwest Community Action neighborhood without incident. The Salem, New Jersey, man was transported to Central Booking where he will stay until he is extradited.

Advertisement

Detectives also arrested two other New Jersey men that were traveling with Mills who had loaded semiautomatic handguns. The 25-year-olds are charged with handgun violations and being held at Central Booking without bail.

Police did not name the two men or provide any detail about how they found Mills.

