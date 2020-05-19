Southern Baltimore community garden’s beloved Nigerian Dwarf goat reported stolen

The owners of a southern Baltimore community garden say that two people broke into their facility and stole a 20-pound baby Nigerian Dwarf goat named Ed, who could die if he’s not returned to his mother.
“Ed is loved by the neighborhood,” Charles DeBarber, the garden’s animal caretaker, said. “The truth is he isn’t livestock or a pet, but part of our community. Kids come by to play with him every day and folks come by to give him things through the fence and pet him. He is literally the friendliest goat I have ever met.”
The Filbert Street Garden, a community garden in Baltimore’s Curtis Bay neighborhood, wrote on Facebook that two people broke into a barn and cut through fencing around midnight Tuesday to steal the goat named Ed.
“We’re not sure if the hope is to sell him or if it is part of some initiation,” the garden wrote, adding that the goat is “white with black stripes, and tan ‘moon spots’ in his white fur.”
“Filbert Street Garden and the community begs whoever did this to please just quietly return Ed,” the post continues. “He is not old enough to ween from his mother yet and could die.”
Anyone who sees a goat that fits Ed’s description is asked to call 831-402-1066. DeBarber said the garden is offering a $500 reward for Ed’s safe return, “no questions asked.”